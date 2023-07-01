Honoring fallen heroes, one year later in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Friday marks one year since three law enforcement officers and a K-9 officer were shot and killed in an ambush attack in the Allen community of Floyd County.

It happened as officers were trying to serve a warrant.

On Friday night, they’re being remembered by a community that’s still working to heal.

Deputy William Petry with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Capt. Ralph Frasure with the Prestonsburg Police Department, and Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob R. Chaffins, as well as K-9 Officer Drago, were all were killed during a violent standoff situation. It happened June 30, 2022.

Some at the scene described it as a war zone.

In honor of the fallen heroes, a candlelight vigil will be underway at 8:30 p.m. at the Municipal Parking Lot in Prestonsburg. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Organizers say it will be brief -- mainly a moment of silence with no speeches or planned entertainment.

“It’s just to take a little time out, about 20 minutes of their evening, to remember 12 months ago where we were and what happened and how we’ve come so far since then,” Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said.

Lance Storz, the man charged in all of the deaths and injuring five others, including four more police officers, has since died by suicide at the Pike County Detention Center.

Sheriff Hunt says it’s important on this solemn anniversary to pay tribute.

“It brings back a lot of memories,” he said, “but it’s been a long year. It’s been a tough year for our community and our police family, so it does it in a way seem like a year. In some ways it seems like ten.”

