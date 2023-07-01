Honoring fallen heroes, one year later in Floyd County

One year later, three officers and a K-9 are being remembered in Floyd County, Ky., after losing their lives in an ambush shooting.
By Marlee Pinchok and Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Friday marks one year since three law enforcement officers and a K-9 officer were shot and killed in an ambush attack in the Allen community of Floyd County.

It happened as officers were trying to serve a warrant.

On Friday night, they’re being remembered by a community that’s still working to heal.

Deputy William Petry with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Capt. Ralph Frasure with the Prestonsburg Police Department, and Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob R. Chaffins, as well as K-9 Officer Drago, were all were killed during a violent standoff situation. It happened June 30, 2022.

Some at the scene described it as a war zone.

In honor of the fallen heroes, a candlelight vigil will be underway at 8:30 p.m. at the Municipal Parking Lot in Prestonsburg. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Organizers say it will be brief -- mainly a moment of silence with no speeches or planned entertainment.

“It’s just to take a little time out, about 20 minutes of their evening, to remember 12 months ago where we were and what happened and how we’ve come so far since then,” Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said.

Lance Storz, the man charged in all of the deaths and injuring five others, including four more police officers, has since died by suicide at the Pike County Detention Center.

Sheriff Hunt says it’s important on this solemn anniversary to pay tribute.

“It brings back a lot of memories,” he said, “but it’s been a long year. It’s been a tough year for our community and our police family, so it does it in a way seem like a year. In some ways it seems like ten.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot Thursday evening in Charleston after a fight, according to Charleston...
2 injured in shooting
KSP | Woman killed in side-by-side accident
The Portsmouth Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Office are requesting the public’s...
Police searching for man accused in elderly man’s assault
Man arrested after police find marijuana, cocaine in apartment
The crash happened in the 2300 block of Ohio River Road, close to Three Mile Creek Road.
Accident involving semi closes portion of Route 2

Latest News

W.Va. Attorney General files suit against cemetery monument seller
W.Va. Attorney General files suit against cemetery monument seller
A piece of chicken represents a young child's skin if it's too close to a sparkler.
First responders warn of the dangers of using sparklers
Tips to remember for off-road vehicle safety
Off-roading safety tips
PSC Orders Hydrant Information Amid WSAZ Investigation
PSC Orders Hydrant Information Amid WSAZ Investigation