Hot, humid weekend with occasional showers, storms

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The unusually cool pattern that was seen most of June is now in the rearview mirror as July starts on a hot and humid note. With that comes the opportunity for showers and storms, some which could be strong to perhaps severe-warned. However, no day looks to be a washout, so events such as the Sternwheel Regatta in Charleston and Summer Motion in Ashland can still go on as planned. Rain chances diminish on Monday and especially on Tuesday for the Fourth of July holiday itself, but the heat and humidity stay in place. A new storm risk returns by the end of the upcoming week.

Saturday morning starts with clouds and areas of fog. Showers have been focused across much of eastern Kentucky, but some have also spilled over into southern West Virginia and parts of Ohio. Temperatures are around 70 degrees, meaning it is quite a muggy feel.

Occasional showers can be expected Saturday morning, but activity generally wanes towards midday. The sun breaks out a bit as temperatures rise to the low to mid 80s.

For Saturday afternoon, high temperatures reach the upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky. This allows the atmosphere to become more unstable and develop new showers and storms, some which may produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Saturday evening looks to see a quiet period around sunset for evening fireworks. Then, another round of showers and storms passes late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Much of Sunday looks dry under a partly cloudy sky as high temperatures reach the upper 80s with continued high humidity. However, late in the afternoon or evening, showers and storms move from west to east and may be strong to severe.

Monday sees a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Fourth of July on Tuesday, as well as Wednesday, will be mostly sunny and rain-free as high temperatures climb to the upper 80s.

Rain and storm chances return Thursday and especially Friday as high temperatures rise to the mid to upper 80s.

