KSP: No criminal charges filed in case involving man who died in police custody
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A grand jury in Boyd County has determined no criminal charges will be filed in a case involving a man who died while in police custody.

It happened in March when officers with the Ashland Police Department encountered a man with an active warrant for his arrest.

The man took off running and became entangled in a fence. He was arrested without incident but then complained of medical issues, according to Kentucky State Police, who were called in to investigate.

APD officers took the man to a nearby hospital where he died.

KSP said Friday that the man’s death was ruled accidental by the Kentucky Medical Examiner and the Boyd County Coroner’s Office due to acute methamphetamine intoxication.

For previous coverage:

Death investigation underway after man dies in police custody

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

