Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick resigns

By Keaton Hall
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick resigned from the position on Friday.

In a statement, Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter said he and the Pikeville City Commission accepted the resignation, effective immediately.

Carter went on to say they were grateful for Elswick’s years of service and “wish him the best in his future endeavors.”.

Brad Slone, who has served as Elswick’s deputy since 2018, will serve as Interim City Manager.

Carter said they will now begin a nationwide search for their next City Manager.

There was no word on why Elswick resigned.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

