Police investigate trooper-involved shooting

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting that killed the suspect wanted in connection with a domestic situation.

Troopers said a 911 call came in around 3 a.m. about a domestic situation and shots fired along Frances Creek in Lincoln County.

A vehicle driven by the identified suspect approached troopers.

Law enforcement told the driver to keep their hands in clear view but instead pulled out a gun, according to a new release.

Investigators say troopers fired multiple shots, and the suspect was killed.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Police.

