Summery feel for first week in July

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday’s weather threw a bit of a curveball as early morning showers and storms across Kentucky kept the atmosphere more stable than expected, meaning temperatures were held down and nothing more than light to moderate rain was seen across parts of the region. However, Sunday is a new day, and less shower and thunderstorm activity earlier on could mean more activity developing during the afternoon as temperatures push close to 90 degrees with continued high humidity. For Monday, showers will be much more scattered in nature, and the Fourth of July itself is looking dry but hot. In fact, summery temperatures take hold for much of the week ahead before showers and storms return to the forecast for the upcoming weekend.

Saturday evening stays dry through midnight under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures fall slightly to the mid 70s by midnight.

Expect a partly cloudy sky Saturday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog is also expected as low temperatures fall to near 70 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms will be around on Sunday, but any one location is looking dry for much of the day. However, late in the afternoon or evening, showers and storms move from west to east and may be strong to severe as they feed on a near-90 degree day with high humidity. Gusty winds and heavy rain would be the main threats.

Monday sees a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Fourth of July on Tuesday, as well as Wednesday, will be mostly sunny and rain-free as high temperatures climb to the upper 80s to low 90s.

Rain and storm chances return Thursday and especially Friday and Saturday as high temperatures rise to the mid to upper 80s.

