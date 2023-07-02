CK Alumni Band plays July 4th concert

Since 1990 the CK Alumni Band has dazzled
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There is a special musical tradition in Wayne County that transcends 3 generations now. The CK Alumni Band is a band of traveling troubadours, most who went to Ceredo-Kenova High, who love to entertain. They practice every Tuesday night for concerts like Saturday. Tony takes us to the Kenova Towne Square Gazebo for a recap of Saturday’s patriotic tribute to America.

