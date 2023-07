LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is dead after traveling over an embankment on ATV, according to West Virginia State Police.

Troopers said Saturday evening officers responded to a wooded area off of Low Gap Road in Branchland.

Law enforcement identified the victim as David Hart,49, of Wisconsin.

The crash remains under investigation by the WVSP.

