Police: Two dead after apparent murder-suicide

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two bodies...
The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two bodies were found at two separate fires in the Lucasville Area of Scioto County on Saturday.(WABI)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two bodies were found at two separate fires in the Lucasville Area of Scioto County on Saturday.

Both fires were reported around 3:53 p.m. One was located along 13300 U.S. Highway 23, where the caller, John Grooms II said he was located. The second was in the 200 Block of Nesbitt Road.

Deputies say, John Thomas Grooms II, the caller, said his dead father, John Grooms, was located at the second location and that he had killed him.

The Sheriff’s Office, County Coroner, Ohio State Fire Marshall’s Office, and multiple fire departments responded to both fires. A body was recovered at each location and transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The incident is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is requested to contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information about the fires should contact the Ohio State Fire Marshall’s Office.

