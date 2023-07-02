Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect

Severe storms are possible through midnight.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Severe Thunderstorm Watch(Gray Television)
By Andy Chilian
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect across the entire WSAZ viewing area until midnight. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means that severe thunderstorms are possible during this time period, and it is important to remain alert.

Severe thunderstorms developed across central and western Kentucky earlier this afternoon and are feeding off of hot and humid air as they race eastward into our region.

The main threats from storms will be damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and large hail up to ping pong ball size. Power outages and downed trees may result. In addition, torrential rainfall in some storms could lead to localized street flooding and high water in poor drainage areas.

After midnight, the threat for severe weather wanes overnight.

