WVU completes hoops’ staff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WVU interim head basketball coach Josh Eilert named his assistant coaches for the upcoming season and it has a definite Mountaineer flair to it. Former players Da’Sean Butler, Jordan McCabe and Alex Ruoff are on the staff along with DerMarr Johnson who played at Cincinnati.

Butler comes back to WVU after being assistant video coordinator for the New York Knicks last season. “We are thrilled to welcome Da’Sean back to Mountaineer basketball,” Eilert said. He’s a Mountaineer legend who is just a great human being. Da’Sean has NBA connections and is such a personable guy; he will fit in our program extremely well.”

McCabe played in 94 games while at WVU and finished his career at UNLV where he received an MBA Certification. “Like Da’Sean, we are elated to have Jordan back with Mountaineer basketball,” Eilert said. “We are fortunate to have a former point guard on our staff. He will be able to develop our guards and help them with the vision of where we are going. He, too, is wonderful with people in creating and maintaining relationships.”

Ruoff was already in Morgantown as he served as a graduate assistant under Bob Huggins, he’s the all-time leader in career 3-point field goals and played 12 seasons of professional basketball. “Alex is a hard worker who brings tremendous energy every day,” Eilert said. “He has a ton of experience from competing professionally overseas and a tremendous basketball IQ. He truly knows how to be a professional on and off the court.”

Johnson joined the Mountaineer staff back on January 16th of this year and played 16 seasons of professional basketball.

Also, Ron Everhart will transition to director of community relations and player outreach, Jay Kuntz will continue as the director of player personnel/recruiting, Trent Michaels will be the director of men’s basketball operations, Jared Kortsen will be the video and scouting coordinator and Tyler Cheng will remain the athletic data statistician for men’s basketball.

