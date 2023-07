CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a fire that involved an outbuilding.

Dispatchers at Metro 911 said the fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Wyoming Street.

While the cause is under investigation, firefighters say it doesn’t appear to be related to an electrical issue.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.