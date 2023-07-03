Coal Grove prepares for annual firework show

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A night at the ball field usually means hot dogs and stolen bases, but for one night a year, the High Street baseball field in Coal Grove dazzles spectators with a firework display.

The preparations are long, and logistics are planned out a year in advance, but organizers say the hard work pays off when the sparks fly.

“It’s an enjoyment for the community, it makes the community come together,” Coal Grove Village Administrator Steve Patton said.

Just like baseball, the firework preparation takes a team of hard-working individuals, all pitching in a helping hand to serve up a home run.

“When an event is going on, everybody pulls together and they do what we need to do ... mayor, council and the village workers pull together, and it all gets done,” Patton said.

Organizers say before Monday night’s display starts at 10 p.m., next year’s preparation is already underway.

