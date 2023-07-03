Family loses everything in house fire

Community coming together to support family
A family lost everything when their home caught fire in Greenup County, Kentucky.
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Randy Phillips and his fiancée Angela Rayburn were at church Sunday when they got a call about a fire.

When they finally left church, Phillips said they were bombarded with calls saying they needed to get home.

“Then the second call was like no it was a total loss. You’ve lost your dogs, and it’s a total loss. You need to get here.”

Phillips

The fire happened in Russell, but Phillips is the Police Chief for Worthington.

Worthington is where donations are being collected for him and his family.

Officials said there were no injuries and no fatalities.

They also said the fire started in the kitchen from a cooking incident.

There is significant smoke damage to parts of the house and without even stepping inside, you could tell from the smell outside.

Phillips said the support of the community means more than words could ever express.

“They work, they help. I don’t see how we could have done it without the community ... I don’t have the words. It’s so overwhelming. All I can say is ‘thank you,’ ” Phillips said.

This support can be found at City Hall where there is a donation space for whatever people can help out with.

Cassandra Flocker helped set up the donation space so the family can have all the support they need.

“I reached out to Angela this morning, and they said they needed everything,” Flocker said.

Bob Nolan, assistant chief of the Russell Volunteer Fire Department, was at the scene of the fire when it happened.

“If you can afford it, help them out, one’s more than zero. Every dollar counts,” Nolan said.

Donations are being collected from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at City Hall.

There is a donation box outside the building for cash or checks if you can make it during those hours, and it is encouraged that it is labeled “donations” so it does not get mixed in with other mail.

Another way to donate is through Venmo @Angie2511 and PayPal @RandyPhillips96.

