First Warning Forecast | Showery Tuesday, but most of us stay dry

Weekend rain as well...
First Warning Forecast (7-4-23)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Another muggy day out there for the 4th of July, which means more storm chances. However, with a lack of widespread forcing for these storms (other than the mountains), it looks like the storms will remain fairly isolated throughout much of the afternoon (also should remain confined to eastern locales, in the higher elevations).

Another weak front should cross the area on Wednesday with more humidity being lifted over this. With that, we should expect some more rain shower and thunderstorm activity, in more widespread locations as well. However, storms don’t look to be severe, and they should be very disorganized. Another weak front should move through Thursday afternoon, bringing about chances of showers and storms for the entire region.

Friday and Saturday, while looking more humid, should be less intense with once again, a lack of widespread forcing for the area. However, plenty of forcing should head our way heading into Sunday-Monday, with widespread rain expected both of those days (especially in the morning hours). Temperatures will respond by being knocked down into the lower 80s, after seeing plenty of upper 80s for much of the rest of the week.

