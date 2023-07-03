KY officials searching for escaped inmate

SANDY HOOK, Ky., (WSAZ) - Law enforcement officials in Elliott County, Kentucky are searching for a man who escaped from the Little Sandy Correctional Complex.

According to the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office, Randall Whitaker, 62, escaped Monday.

Sheriff’s deputies are asking people who live near the prison to lock doors and vehicles.

At this time deputies do not know if Whitaker is armed, but he is considered to be dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

