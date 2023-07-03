Man charged in shooting

A man has been charged after troopers say he fired a shotgun into a truck, injuring one.
By Ryan Epling
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting Sunday evening.

West Virginia State Police say Jeffery Tully fired a shotgun into a truck outside a home on Merritts Creek Rd. in Griffithsville a little before 8:30 Sunday night.

A man inside the truck had superficial injuries and refused EMS treatment at the scene.

Tully was arrested and is charged with Malicious Wounding, Wanton Endangerment and Felony Destruction of Property. Tully is in the Western Regional Jail.

