Picnic with the Pops: Red, White & Boom

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Symphony Orchestra is celebrating Independence Day with a bang!

Ian Jessee, executive director of HSO, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the upcoming Picnic with the Pops show.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.