Police respond to shots fired call

Huntington Police respond to shots fired call
Huntington Police respond to shots fired call(WSAZ)
By Martina Bills
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are on the scene of an incident that was reported as shots being fired.

Cabell County 911 dispatchers say the call came in around 2 p.m. in the area of the 400 block of 14th Street.

Huntington Police and West Virginia State Police are on scene.

At this time there is no word on if anyone was injured.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story when further information is available.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after apparent murder-suicide
Police: Two dead after apparent murder-suicide
Deadly ATV Crash generic
One dead in ATV Crash
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, July 3rd, 2023.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Ends
Troopers said a 911 call came in around 3 a.m. about a domestic situation and shots fired along...
Police investigate trooper-involved shooting
Da'Sean Butler
WVU completes hoops’ staff

Latest News

4th of July party ideas
4th of July party ideas
4th of July party ideas
4th of July party ideas
Journey Through Parenthood | Turning the '100 Deadliest Days' into the 'Safest Summer Ever'
Randall Whitaker
KY officials searching for escaped inmate