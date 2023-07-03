Remembering the lives lost in 1996 Scottown fireworks store fire

SCOTTOWN, Ohio (WSAZ) - A substation owned by Buckeye Rural Electric now sits in Scottown, Ohio, where tragedy struck nearly three decades ago. On July 3, 1996, Todd Hall ignited a fire inside a fireworks store. Eight people died inside the building as a result, and another person lost their life a few days later due to severe injuries.

A memorial in Scottown includes the names of all nine who passed away;

Ryan Alrdridge

Misti Cron

Shelbi Cron

Candy Lee

Matt Sansom

Floyd Tolliver

Ona Tolliver

Jason Wallace

Kathlene Wilks

Today, the families of those victims still feel the heartbreak of that fateful day.

“He loved riding four-wheelers and he loved playing Barbies with me,” said Amie Wallace Crockett. “He was just a good brother.”

Amie and her sister Beth Wallace McNearney lost their brother Jason in the fire. He was only nine years old. Their mother escaped the building but suffered burns on 45% of her body. The Wallace sisters say their mother is the strongest person they know.

“I have two girls and a boy. It’s crazy because they’re the exact same age that my sister and I and Jason were,” Beth said.

The sisters still have to fight back tears when speaking about their little brother. The tears often turn to smiles when thinking of Jason’s fun personality, sense of humor and love of baseball.

“Just a really funny kid with a big heart. He wanted to make people laugh. He was on the All-Star team and he was so excited to make the All-Star team,” Beth said.

The 4th of July holiday is difficult for the Wallace family, but they hope that the community will continue to remember Jason and all who were lost in the fire.

“Just remember them all and how dangerous fireworks can be,” Amie said.

“There were a lot of lives changed that day. Even people that didn’t lose their lives that were involved in it. They still grieve and remember that day like it was yesterday,” Beth said.

