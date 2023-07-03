Scattered showers linger into Monday

Additional severe weather is not expected.
Forecast on July 2, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A nearby low pressure system and passing cold front keeps scattered showers in the forecast for Monday. Then, there will be a few days of dry but hot weather from the Fourth of July on Tuesday through Thursday. Shower and thunderstorm chances are set to return into the upcoming weekend, though they will continue to be scattered in nature.

Showers and thunderstorms begin to taper Sunday night turns quieter with breaks in the clouds. Low temperatures fall to the upper 60s with patchy fog.

Monday sees a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers possible at any point during the day. A storm or two is also possible, but severe weather is not expected. High temperatures reach the mid 80s with a breeze. Humidity remains high.

Fourth of July on Tuesday, as well as Wednesday, will be mostly sunny and rain-free as high temperatures climb to the upper 80s to low 90s.

Thursday stays mostly sunny and dry a majority of the day as high temperatures rise to the low 90s again. Showers creep in late in the day.

Friday through Sunday will see scattered showers and storms with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two bodies...
Police: Two dead after apparent murder-suicide
Troopers said a 911 call came in around 3 a.m. about a domestic situation and shots fired along...
Police investigate trooper-involved shooting
Deadly ATV Crash generic
One dead in ATV Crash
Honoring fallen heroes, one year later in Floyd County
Honoring fallen heroes, one year later in Floyd County
Dog mistakenly euthanized in Putnam County
‘It’s unacceptable’; Dog mistakenly euthanized at animal shelter

Latest News

WSAZ Sunday Night Forecast - Jul 2
Andy's Sunday Night Forecast - Jul 2
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect
WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Jul 1
Summery feel for first week in July
WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Jul 1
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - Jul 1