Scattered showers linger into Monday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A nearby low pressure system and passing cold front keeps scattered showers in the forecast for Monday. Then, there will be a few days of dry but hot weather from the Fourth of July on Tuesday through Thursday. Shower and thunderstorm chances are set to return into the upcoming weekend, though they will continue to be scattered in nature.

Showers and thunderstorms begin to taper Sunday night turns quieter with breaks in the clouds. Low temperatures fall to the upper 60s with patchy fog.

Monday sees a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers possible at any point during the day. A storm or two is also possible, but severe weather is not expected. High temperatures reach the mid 80s with a breeze. Humidity remains high.

Fourth of July on Tuesday, as well as Wednesday, will be mostly sunny and rain-free as high temperatures climb to the upper 80s to low 90s.

Thursday stays mostly sunny and dry a majority of the day as high temperatures rise to the low 90s again. Showers creep in late in the day.

Friday through Sunday will see scattered showers and storms with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

