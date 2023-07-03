Summery weather in full swing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday’s tropical sky and resulting scattered showers are what summer is all about in the Ohio Valley and western Appalachia. While most areas are expected to stay dry for the Fourth of July holiday on Tuesday, a couple isolated showers may pop during the afternoon, lasting no longer than a half-hour in any one location. These fade by sunset, giving way to decent weather for fireworks celebrations after sunset. Wednesday and much of Thursday stay dry but turn hot as high temperatures push towards 90 degrees. Then, occasional showers and storms return to the forecast, with Friday and Sunday looking to be the wettest days as of right now.

Scattered showers and a stray thunderstorm continue through sunset Monday evening, then fade after dark. Temperatures fall to the low 70s by midnight.

For Monday night, expect a few clouds with dry conditions. Areas of fog settle in as low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 60s.

Fourth of July on Tuesday sees a partly cloudy sky. Isolated showers may pop in the afternoon given the continued humid environment, but most locations stay dry, and any shower that does cross would not last very long. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s with a light breeze.

On Wednesday, the day will be mostly sunny, dry, and hot as high temperatures reach the 90-degree mark.

Thursday also looks to be mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures in the low 90s. Late in the day, showers and storms may develop from the west.

Friday sees showers and a few storms mainly in the morning, followed by just a scattered shower risk for the afternoon. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and mainly dry outside of an isolated shower. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Scattered showers and storms are likely on Sunday with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Monday turns mostly sunny with a low shower chance. Afternoon temperatures climb back to the upper 80s.

