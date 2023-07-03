Thunderstorms shut down the third night of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, damaging the stage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Day three of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta took a turn for the worse Sunday night. In the middle of their iconic song “Celebration,” Kool and the Gang’s performance abruptly ended due to high winds, thunderstorms and lightning that caused damage to the main stage. The stage damage was mainly to the top banners and was being repaired much of Monday.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said the damage was minor and that no injuries were reported as a result of Sunday night’s weather.

“You know, very limited damage, we had a little bit of damage to the top part of the stage, nothing a few hundred bucks at Lowes won’t take care of today,” Goodwin said.

The sudden shift in the weather also forced everyone to evacuate into shelter areas, including the parking garages or under the Levee.

Even though the night had to end about an hour early, Goodwin does not anticipate the events ending causing any major impacts to the weekend, as a whole saying that safety is more important that profit.

“I do not care how much we lose in dollars from any of the vendors or any of the sales, if it’s keeping people safe. That’s just a no-brainer,” Goodwin said.

The mayor said repairs to the stage happened all day in preparation for the fourth night of performances.

“Everybody’s been working on it, they are already set and ready to go, just those two little banners up at the top, they are going to work on today,” Goodwin said. “But we are ready to go, if we had to put on the show this very minute we could go on.”

The night is expected to go on as scheduled with Kate Boytek starting at 6:30 p.m. followed by Jo Dee Messina at 8 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.