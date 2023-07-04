Accident shuts down fast lane of I-64 in Kanawha County

First responders are on the scene of an accident Tuesday just before the Institute exit on I-64.
First responders are on the scene of an accident Tuesday just before the Institute exit on I-64.(WV 511)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have responded to an accident that occurred just before the Institute exit on I-64.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes.

Currently, the fast lane is closed as crews respond to the crash.

According to dispatchers, only one vehicle was involved.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington Police respond to officer-involved shooting
Officer on leave after deadly officer-involved shooting
Randall Whitaker
Escaped inmate taken into custody
Bob Huggins appears in Pittsburgh Municipal Court on July 3, 2023.
Bob Huggins appears in court for DUI charge
Two dead after apparent murder-suicide
Police: Two dead after apparent murder-suicide
A man has been charged after troopers say he fired a shotgun into a truck, injuring one.
Man charged in shooting

Latest News

Yoga Power retreats
Yoga Power retreats
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, July 4th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, July 5th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast