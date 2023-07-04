Accident shuts down fast lane of I-64 in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have responded to an accident that occurred just before the Institute exit on I-64.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes.

Currently, the fast lane is closed as crews respond to the crash.

According to dispatchers, only one vehicle was involved.

