City of Ripley celebrates annual Independence Day Parade

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Before the floats even lined the streets, the City of Ripley was already celebrating.

By 6 a.m. Tuesday, chairs had lined the streets in anticipation of the annual Independence Day Parade. Mayor Carolyn Rader said this gathering of people is indicative of the city’s patriotism.

“I think this is symbolic of what we want people to think about Ripley, as being one of the most patriotic cities in America,” Rader said.

The streets are filled with familiar faces like Robert Miller, who has played guitar on the courthouse lawn on this day, for 52 years. The city was also joined by fresh faces, like Teresa Rhodes, who attended her first of the city’s parades on Tuesday.

“It’s the biggest small town on the Fourth of July in the country. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of that?” Rhodes said.

Mayor Rader said preparations for next year’s parade will begin very soon.

