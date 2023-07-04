Fire extensively damages home

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene late Monday night of a house fire in the Institute area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported around 9:50 p.m. in the 1200 block of First Avenue South.

Dispatchers say the fire involved an occupied home, but no injuries were reported.

According to Kanawha County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman, the homeowner wasn’t home at the time. He said a pet dog is OK, but the family is missing a cat.

Additional details, including the cause, are unavailable. Our crew at the scene said the damage was extensive.

Sigman said the investigation remains underway.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.