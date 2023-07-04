Fliers, drivers setting records for July 4th Holiday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Travelers are heading out in record numbers to celebrate the Independence Day holiday.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) set a record number of fliers passing through on June 30, with 2,883,595 people going through security across the country that day. That exceeded the previous record, set on Dec. 1, 2019, by 600 people.

“We had to hustle to catch our next flights, both going and coming but overall smooth connections, smooth flights,” said Kevin Garlow, of Fayetteville, West Virginia, who was returning Monday from Cody, Wyoming, to West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

People driving toward holiday fun are setting records, too, with AAA projecting 43l.2 million drivers to drive at least 50 miles for the Fourth of July.

“There is a lot of pent-up demand for travel. For so long. we weren’t allowed to travel, we were shut down. other countries were shut down and then for a while, a lot of Americans didn’t feel comfortable traveling even as restrictions were lifted because of the coronavirus,” noted Lynda Lambert of AAA East Central.

“Now with that pent-up demand and some extra income that was probably saved because we weren’t traveling, now more and more people are ready to get out there.”

Plus, there is a little relief at the pump for drivers passing through the tri-state area.

The agency reported Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia are below the $3.53 average for a gallon of gas.

As of Monday, a gallon of gas averages $3.38 in West Virginia, $3.29 in Ohio and $3.25 in Kentucky.

“The biggest factor with gas prices right now is the price of crude oil,” Lambert explained.

Meanwhile, Sheetz announced it will be offering $1.776 gas for much of the region on July 4.

“It’s half the price that it was this time last year, and that those spikes happen because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Now, crude oil has come down and demand was less than we anticipated, as we head into the busy summer driving season and so that has had some impact on prices as well. Crude oil and a little bit less demand, now we’ll see what happens as we progress through July and the height of the summer travel season.

No matter how you plan to get away for the holiday, Lambert said the key to a successful trip is as much advanced planning done as possible.

“Get your vehicle inspected before you head out on any road trip. We projected that we would rescue almost 400,000 people by the side of the road this Independence holiday weekend,” she suggested. “The top three reasons we get calls are lockouts, dead batteries and flat tires. Some of that can be prevented if you take your car to a trusted repair facility and just make sure it’s in proper working order.”

