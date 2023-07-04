‘Game of Thrones’ couple welcomes newborn daughter

Rose Leslie, left, and Kit Harington arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5,...
Rose Leslie, left, and Kit Harington arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The "Game of Thrones" stars have welcomed their second child. A publicist for Harington confirmed Monday that the couple, who famously met on the set of “Game of Thrones," have added a daughter to their family. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a new contender for the Iron Throne.

Kit Harington and wife Rose Leslie, both “Game of Thrones” stars, have welcomed their second child.

A representative for Harrington and Leslie said the couple is “delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family.”

The couple already shares a son, who was born in 2021.

Harington and Leslie first met on the set of the widely popular HBO show, where they played star-crossed lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte.

The two later got married in real life in 2018.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington Police respond to officer-involved shooting
Officer on leave after deadly officer-involved shooting
Randall Whitaker
Escaped inmate taken into custody
Bob Huggins appears in Pittsburgh Municipal Court on July 3, 2023.
Bob Huggins appears in court for DUI charge
Two dead after apparent murder-suicide
Police: Two dead after apparent murder-suicide
A man has been charged after troopers say he fired a shotgun into a truck, injuring one.
Man charged in shooting

Latest News

James Tyler, 19, tilts his head back so the popcorn he is eating on the back of a decorated...
Revelers across the US brave heat and rain to celebrate Fourth of July, but some events delayed
Governor School Pop Up Shop takes place in Barboursville
High school students teaching consumers about real-world problems
An Ohio woman found out the concert was weeks before her due date, but she still wanted to make...
Woman goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert
July 4, July 5 see most shootings of any day in year