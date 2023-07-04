Multiple people shot in Philadelphia; suspect in custody

FILE - A police spokesperson said a suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered.
FILE - A police spokesperson said a suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered.(KXLN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Multiple people were shot in Philadelphia on Monday night, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department told The Associated Press there were “multiple gunshot victims” but said no other information on their conditions was immediately available.

Police spokesperson Miguel Torres told CNN a suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered.

Police spokesperson Jasmine Reilly told the network six victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and two were taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after apparent murder-suicide
Police: Two dead after apparent murder-suicide
Deadly ATV Crash generic
One dead in ATV Crash
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, July 3rd, 2023.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Ends
Randall Whitaker
Escaped inmate taken into custody
Huntington Police respond to officer-involved shooting
Huntington Police respond to deadly officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Sheetz to offer $1.77 gas for July 4th in part of the region
Sheetz to offer $1.776 gas for July 4th in much of the region
Air travel for the July 4 holiday weekend was put to the test as a result of severe weather.
United Airlines gets a handle on canceled flights, the CEO outlines how to prevent another meltdown
A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
Man charged with murder after 6 found dead, 1 critically injured in house fire, deputies say
All westbound lanes of I-64 West at mile marker 50 are closed after a single-vehicle crash.
I-64 West reopen after crash