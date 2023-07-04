Plan your summer travel with help from AI

Summer is here and Americans are busy booking their getaways.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Summer is here and Americans are busy booking their getaways. Experts are already predicting “this summer travel season could be one for the record books.” In fact, searches for “cheap family vacations” spiked on Google this past month and “TSA PreCheck” searches have hit an all-time high as lines at airports continue to lengthen.

Whether you’re hitting the road soon or dreaming about future trips, Google has the tools you need to plan a seamless summer vacation. Google crunched the numbers on the most popular places to visit to help you avoid the crowds — or join the fun.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington Police respond to officer-involved shooting
Officer on leave after deadly officer-involved shooting
Randall Whitaker
Escaped inmate taken into custody
Bob Huggins appears in Pittsburgh Municipal Court on July 3, 2023.
Bob Huggins appears in court for DUI charge
Two dead after apparent murder-suicide
Police: Two dead after apparent murder-suicide
A man has been charged after troopers say he fired a shotgun into a truck, injuring one.
Man charged in shooting

Latest News

The limited-time promotion will only last for the Fourth of July beginning at 12:01 a.m. and...
Sheetz lowers price at the pump for July 4
Clock ticking for West Virginia to select leadership for opioid money distribution
Celebrate the summer grilling season
Celebrate the summer grilling season
New movie 'Sound of Freedom'
New movie ‘Sound of Freedom’