I-64 West reopen after crash
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
UPDATE 7/3/23 @ 9:20 p.m.
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West is back open Monday night in the Institute area after a one-vehicle crash, Metro 911 reports.
It was reported just before 8:30 p.m. at mile-marker 50.
Dispatchers say it appears no one was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.
ORIGINAL STORY
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All westbound lanes of I-64 West are closed Monday night at mile-marker 50 after a single-vehicle crash.
Dispatch says there’s no estimated time for when the road will reopen.
No injuries have been reported.
