I-64 West reopen after crash

All westbound lanes of I-64 West at mile marker 50 are closed after a single-vehicle crash.
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
UPDATE 7/3/23 @ 9:20 p.m.

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West is back open Monday night in the Institute area after a one-vehicle crash, Metro 911 reports.

It was reported just before 8:30 p.m. at mile-marker 50.

Dispatchers say it appears no one was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All westbound lanes of I-64 West are closed Monday night at mile-marker 50 after a single-vehicle crash.

Dispatch says there’s no estimated time for when the road will reopen.

No injuries have been reported.

