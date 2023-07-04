I-64 West reopen after crash

UPDATE 7/3/23 @ 9:20 p.m.

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West is back open Monday night in the Institute area after a one-vehicle crash, Metro 911 reports.

It was reported just before 8:30 p.m. at mile-marker 50.

Dispatchers say it appears no one was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All westbound lanes of I-64 West are closed Monday night at mile-marker 50 after a single-vehicle crash.

Dispatch says there’s no estimated time for when the road will reopen.

No injuries have been reported.

