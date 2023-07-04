Sheetz lowers price at the pump for July 4

(WSAZ) - Sheetz is observing Independence Day by offering a special one-day-only deal to drivers and plenty in our region are taking advantage of the offer.

At 12:01, Sheetz rolled back prices on all types of fuel except for diesel at all 675+ locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia to $1.776 per gallon.

The price honors the year the U.S. declared independence.

The CEO of Sheetz says this is a way to keep a little more change in your wallet while traveling for the holiday.

According to AAA, the national average for gas is $3.53 per gallon as of June 3.

The limited-time promotion will only last for the Fourth of July beginning at 12:01 a.m. and will go all day, or while promotional gallons last.

The limited-time promotion will only last for the Fourth of July beginning at 12:01 a.m. and will go all day, or while promotional gallons last. (WSAZ)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.