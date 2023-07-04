Sheetz lowers price at the pump for July 4

The limited-time promotion will only last for the Fourth of July beginning at 12:01 a.m. and...
The limited-time promotion will only last for the Fourth of July beginning at 12:01 a.m. and will go all day, or while promotional gallons last.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) - Sheetz is observing Independence Day by offering a special one-day-only deal to drivers and plenty in our region are taking advantage of the offer.

At 12:01, Sheetz rolled back prices on all types of fuel except for diesel at all 675+ locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia to $1.776 per gallon.

The price honors the year the U.S. declared independence.

The CEO of Sheetz says this is a way to keep a little more change in your wallet while traveling for the holiday.

According to AAA, the national average for gas is $3.53 per gallon as of June 3.

The limited-time promotion will only last for the Fourth of July beginning at 12:01 a.m. and will go all day, or while promotional gallons last.

The limited-time promotion will only last for the Fourth of July beginning at 12:01 a.m. and...
The limited-time promotion will only last for the Fourth of July beginning at 12:01 a.m. and will go all day, or while promotional gallons last.(WSAZ)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington Police respond to officer-involved shooting
Officer on leave after deadly officer-involved shooting
Randall Whitaker
Escaped inmate taken into custody
Bob Huggins appears in Pittsburgh Municipal Court on July 3, 2023.
Bob Huggins appears in court for DUI charge
Two dead after apparent murder-suicide
Police: Two dead after apparent murder-suicide
A man has been charged after troopers say he fired a shotgun into a truck, injuring one.
Man charged in shooting

Latest News

Clock ticking for West Virginia to select leadership for opioid money distribution
Plan your summer travel with help from AI
Plan your summer travel with help from AI
Celebrate the summer grilling season
Celebrate the summer grilling season
New movie 'Sound of Freedom'
New movie ‘Sound of Freedom’