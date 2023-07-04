Sheetz to offer $1.776 gas for July 4th in much of the region

By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - How does $1.77 a gallon gas sound?

It will be a reality Tuesday, July 4 for Sheetz customers in parts of the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and South -- including West Virginia and Ohio, according to a release from the company.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Sheetz will offer its regular, mid-grade and premium fuel grades for $1.776 a gallon -- all in honor of the year the Declaration of Independence was signed.

The special discount, which will expire at 12 a.m. Wednesday, will not apply to diesel or ethanol-free fuel.

Other states included in the special promotion are Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia.

“Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and we are always looking for ways to assist the communities and customers that we serve,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz, in a news release. “We hope this discount helps our customers keep a little more change in their wallets as they travel to celebrate the 4th of July with friends and family, with an obvious nod to our nation’s birthday.”

We checked with the company to make sure the promotion would be offered in West Virginia after a promotion last Thanksgiving was not allowed due to a law prohibiting selling fuel below cost. Sheetz tells us this most recent promotion is allowed in the Mountain State because it’s a 24-hour event versus multiple days.

