3H (hazy, hot, humid) are here again

Thunder risk holds off until Thursday
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a 3H hazy, hot and humid July 4th ended with a shower or thunderstorm in parts of our region, the weather settled down in time for most Fireworks displays. The confounding forecast problem at this time of year is trying to figure out where and when a  thunder shower will occur. Going forward the risk of thunder ticks down on Wednesday the perks up a bit by Thursday. By the weekend that risk rises farther as a cool front arrives from the no0rth and west. This is likely to pave the way to a weekend daily double with a shower and thunderstorm risk by days.

As the evening scattered action fades, look for patchy fog to form pre-dawn especially where it rained. Lows will just barely dip below 70 with downtown urban areas holding above 70.

Wednesday will feature plenty of hot sun as highs aim for 88 (90 downtown). The risk of an isolated shower is small.

Thursday should see a tick up in afternoon-evening thunder. Friday also has a similar threat. Then by the weekend, the threat of a downpour will be enhanced by the approaching front. Highs in the 80s will rule the roost into next week.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheetz offers $1.776 gas for July 4th in much of the region
Sheetz offers $1.776 gas for July 4th in much of the region
First responders are on the scene of an accident Tuesday just before the Institute exit on I-64.
Accident shuts down fast lane of I-64 in Kanawha County
Car and train collide in Cabell County
3 sent to hospital after car and train collide
At least one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed...
5 killed in small plane crash in South Carolina
Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter...
Man, 67, killed in dog attack while pet sitting for daughter

Latest News

The logo graphic for WSAZ NewsChannel 3.
First Warning Forecast | Showery Tuesday, but most of us stay dry
First Warning Forecast (7-4-23)
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, July 4th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast | Sweltering 4th Festivities
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, July 4th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast