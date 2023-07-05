3H (hazy, hot, humid) are here again

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a 3H hazy, hot and humid July 4th ended with a shower or thunderstorm in parts of our region, the weather settled down in time for most Fireworks displays. The confounding forecast problem at this time of year is trying to figure out where and when a thunder shower will occur. Going forward the risk of thunder ticks down on Wednesday the perks up a bit by Thursday. By the weekend that risk rises farther as a cool front arrives from the no0rth and west. This is likely to pave the way to a weekend daily double with a shower and thunderstorm risk by days.

As the evening scattered action fades, look for patchy fog to form pre-dawn especially where it rained. Lows will just barely dip below 70 with downtown urban areas holding above 70.

Wednesday will feature plenty of hot sun as highs aim for 88 (90 downtown). The risk of an isolated shower is small.

Thursday should see a tick up in afternoon-evening thunder. Friday also has a similar threat. Then by the weekend, the threat of a downpour will be enhanced by the approaching front. Highs in the 80s will rule the roost into next week.

