Box truck goes over hill, shuts down road

The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
By Shannon Litton
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- It is the first day of the work week Wednesday for many following the Fourth of July holiday, and drivers are already dealing with crashes.

Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ a 40 to 50 ft. long box truck went over the hill on Jefferson Road in South Charleston.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday near the South Charleston Community Center.

Jefferson Road is shut down in both directions as crews work to get the box truck off the road.

WSAZ has learned one person has been taken to the hospital.

No word on the extent of their injuries.

Dispatchers say you should expect Jefferson Road to be closed for quite some time Wednesday morning.

No timeline on when the road might reopen was available.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene to learn more information.

This is a developing story.

