Car and train collide in Cabell County

By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene late Tuesday night of a crash between a car and a train near the Robert Newlon Airpark, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

It was reported just before 10 p.m. in the 6000 block of Kyle Lane. That’s in the area of the Fly In Café.

While there were initial reports of people trapped inside the car, there is no word about the extent of injuries involved.

Crews from the Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department and Cabell County EMS are among first responders at the scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

