Crash closes part of Putnam County roadway

Crash closes part of Putnam County roadway
Crash closes part of Putnam County roadway(WALB)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Part of state Route 34 is closed Wednesday evening in the Red House area after a head-on crash, Putnam County dispatchers say.

The closure is affecting the northbound lane.

The crash was reported before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Stormy Peak Lane.

Dispatchers say more than one person will be taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unavailable.

We’re working to get more details. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car and train collide in Cabell County
3 sent to hospital after car and train collide
Emergency crews responds after a box truck overturns near Jefferson Road in South Charleston.
Box truck goes over hill, shuts down road
Sheetz offers $1.776 gas for July 4th in much of the region
Sheetz offers $1.776 gas for July 4th in much of the region
First responders are on the scene of an accident Tuesday just before the Institute exit on I-64.
Accident shuts down fast lane of I-64 in Kanawha County
A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
1 dead after alligator attack in South Carolina

Latest News

Olive Hill Caboose finds new home
Olive Hill Caboose rolls to new location
Olive Hill Caboose finds new home
Olive Hill Caboose finds new home
Becoming a hometown tourist with Cabell County Schools
Becoming a hometown tourist with Cabell County Schools
Mortgage Minutes with Stockton Mortgage
Mortgage Minutes with Stockton Mortgage