Crash closes part of Putnam County roadway

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Part of state Route 34 is closed Wednesday evening in the Red House area after a head-on crash, Putnam County dispatchers say.

The closure is affecting the northbound lane.

The crash was reported before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Stormy Peak Lane.

Dispatchers say more than one person will be taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unavailable.

We’re working to get more details. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.