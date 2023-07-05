Drivers express safety concerns about Route 2 in Cabell County, W.Va.

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hundreds of drivers travel along Route 2 in Cabell County every day to get to and from where they need to go.

After a tractor-trailer crash happened Friday near Three Mile Creek Road, which shut down state Route 2 for about 24 hours, drivers are raising concerns about safety along that road.

“Some people call it the roller coaster. I mean, it’s so bad,” Steven Lane said.

Drivers say there are a couple of spots where the road is uneven and dips down -- making for a rough patch to drive on.

WSAZ reached out to the West Virginia Department of Transportation to see if crews have any plans on a fix.

A spokesperson replied, saying engineers visited the area and are evaluating state Route 2.

