Family and friends lead push to add Jeremy Burnside’s name to Portsmouth floodwall

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - When Jeremy Burnside moved to Portsmouth, Ohio, he hit the ground running. He became a prominent attorney and a civic leader with a charismatic energy aimed at making the city a better place.

“He immediately got involved with organizations and he wasn’t here long before I was like, who’s that guy?” said Maddie Burnside with a laugh. Maddie met Jeremy soon after Jeremy moved to the river city. They got married, started a family, and became proud parents of four daughters.

His young family and his job kept Jeremy pretty busy. But he always made time to get out in the community. He helped start the Friends of Portsmouth organization. If there was an event in Portsmouth, Jeremy was there and there was a good chance he had worked behind the scenes to help organize it.

“In his own words, he believed in unification of the community behind a cause. I think that was really it. He brought people together and provided a vision for where we should go moving forward,” said Mayor Sean Dunne.

In 2022, Burnside passed away after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Nearly a month after his passing, he was named “All-America Leader” by the National Civic League. Mayor Dunne, along with Maddie Burnside, is working to get Jeremy’s name on a star on Portsmouth’s floodwall. The mayor says he will propose a resolution to city councilmembers at their next meeting to ask for their support.

“I think his impact is more special because Jeremy didn’t have any ties to Portsmouth. He came to Portsmouth and just took our town under his wing and made it a better place,” said Maddie Burnside. “Heaven forbid we ever find ourselves in a situation in the shape we were in several years ago. But if we were, I hope our daughters or some kid looks up at that wall and sees his name and feels inspired to do the same thing Jeremy did.”

Burnside and the mayor are optimistic that council members will support the resolution and plan to work with the Public Art Committee to make it happen.

