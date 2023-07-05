Family and friends lead push to add Jeremy Burnside’s name to Portsmouth floodwall

Mayor leads push to honor Jeremy Burnside with floodwall star
By Joseph Payton
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - When Jeremy Burnside moved to Portsmouth, Ohio, he hit the ground running. He became a prominent attorney and a civic leader with a charismatic energy aimed at making the city a better place.

“He immediately got involved with organizations and he wasn’t here long before I was like, who’s that guy?” said Maddie Burnside with a laugh. Maddie met Jeremy soon after Jeremy moved to the river city. They got married, started a family, and became proud parents of four daughters.

His young family and his job kept Jeremy pretty busy. But he always made time to get out in the community. He helped start the Friends of Portsmouth organization. If there was an event in Portsmouth, Jeremy was there and there was a good chance he had worked behind the scenes to help organize it.

“In his own words, he believed in unification of the community behind a cause. I think that was really it. He brought people together and provided a vision for where we should go moving forward,” said Mayor Sean Dunne.

In 2022, Burnside passed away after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Nearly a month after his passing, he was named “All-America Leader” by the National Civic League. Mayor Dunne, along with Maddie Burnside, is working to get Jeremy’s name on a star on Portsmouth’s floodwall. The mayor says he will propose a resolution to city councilmembers at their next meeting to ask for their support.

“I think his impact is more special because Jeremy didn’t have any ties to Portsmouth. He came to Portsmouth and just took our town under his wing and made it a better place,” said Maddie Burnside. “Heaven forbid we ever find ourselves in a situation in the shape we were in several years ago. But if we were, I hope our daughters or some kid looks up at that wall and sees his name and feels inspired to do the same thing Jeremy did.”

Burnside and the mayor are optimistic that council members will support the resolution and plan to work with the Public Art Committee to make it happen.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car and train collide in Cabell County
3 sent to hospital after car and train collide
Emergency crews responds after a box truck overturns near Jefferson Road in South Charleston.
Box truck goes over hill, shuts down road
Sheetz offers $1.776 gas for July 4th in much of the region
Sheetz offers $1.776 gas for July 4th in much of the region
First responders are on the scene of an accident Tuesday just before the Institute exit on I-64.
Accident shuts down fast lane of I-64 in Kanawha County
A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
1 dead after alligator attack in South Carolina

Latest News

Family's home destroyed by fire in St. Albans
Home destroyed by fire after fireworks thrown in trash can
Drivers express concerns about safety on state Route 2 in Cabell County
Drivers express safety concerns about Route 2 in Cabell County, W.Va.
New traffic patterns in Lawrence County, Ohio
New traffic patterns set in Lawrence County
Family's home destroyed by fire in St. Albans
Family's home destroyed by fire in St. Albans