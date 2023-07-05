Finally 90 degrees, but just for a day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Finally a 90 degree day across much of the region on Wednesday The Ohio and Big Sandy Valley towns avoiding rain to post 90. Meanwhile a late day thundershower formed near Charleston and its cooling effects kept temperatures in the muggy 80s. Speaking of “official” 90 degree heat, so far only a few days have managed that truly hot standard this season. And looking ahead prospects for a heat wave are rather small the next 2 weeks.

Tonight after scattered showers fade skies will be clear as lows dip into the upper 60s by dawn. Patchy dense fog will be common especially where it has rained recently. Then Thursday will turn hot and steamy with tropical sunshine. Highs will make 90 or a bit higher with afternoon humidity levels adding an especially steamy feel to the air. By day’s end a cluster of showers and thunderstorms will approach then pass.

Friday skies will trend partly cloudy for the start of the Putnam fair and as animal projects arrive at the Lawrence fairgrounds in Proctorville. Highs will back off into the still sticky mid 80s.

By the weekend the risk of a daily double with a shower and thunderstorm will offer some relief from the borderline drought conditions. Still the number of hours of rain will be small in comparison to the hours in the sun or under the stars.

