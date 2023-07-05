Fireworks display returns to Barboursville Park

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Communities across the country celebrated Independence Day on Tuesday.

In Barboursville, the location of the annual fireworks display moved back to a familiar setting.

The fireworks had been set off from the brickyard area for the past several years, but that location is now the site where the new Davis Creek Elementary is being built.

As a result, the Fireworks and Food Trucks event moved this year to Barboursville Park, where fireworks had been set off in years past before they’d been moved to the brickyard.

Troy Nicely brought his family to the park before 4 p.m., ensuring they got a spot where they’d get a solid view and not have to wait in a long line of traffic as they left.

“I’m glad they brought it back here,” Nicely said. “It’s easier for us to get the kids out here, get them set up and let them play and have a good time. You can see the fireworks a lot easier and get a bigger group together. It’s more family-friendly this way.”

Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum says they launched the fireworks from a different spot in the park, and they should be visible from most of town.

