Fireworks display returns to Barboursville Park

The Independence Day fireworks display returned Tuesday night to Barboursville Park, much to the delight of an eager crowd.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Communities across the country celebrated Independence Day on Tuesday.

In Barboursville, the location of the annual fireworks display moved back to a familiar setting.

The fireworks had been set off from the brickyard area for the past several years, but that location is now the site where the new Davis Creek Elementary is being built.

As a result, the Fireworks and Food Trucks event moved this year to Barboursville Park, where fireworks had been set off in years past before they’d been moved to the brickyard.

Troy Nicely brought his family to the park before 4 p.m., ensuring they got a spot where they’d get a solid view and not have to wait in a long line of traffic as they left.

“I’m glad they brought it back here,” Nicely said. “It’s easier for us to get the kids out here, get them set up and let them play and have a good time. You can see the fireworks a lot easier and get a bigger group together. It’s more family-friendly this way.”

Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum says they launched the fireworks from a different spot in the park, and they should be visible from most of town.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington Police respond to officer-involved shooting
Officer on leave after deadly officer-involved shooting
Randall Whitaker
Escaped inmate taken into custody
Bob Huggins appears in Pittsburgh Municipal Court on July 3, 2023.
Bob Huggins appears in court for DUI charge
Two dead after apparent murder-suicide
Police: Two dead after apparent murder-suicide
Sheetz offers $1.776 gas for July 4th in much of the region
Sheetz offers $1.776 gas for July 4th in much of the region

Latest News

Fireworks display returns to Barboursville Park
Fireworks display returns to Barboursville Park
3 sent to hospital after car and train collide
3 sent to hospital after car and train collide
Car and train collide in Cabell County
3 sent to hospital after car and train collide
Governor School Pop Up Shop takes place in Barboursville
High school students teaching consumers about real-world problems