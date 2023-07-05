Stormy Thursday evening, drying out somewhat for Friday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Another hot day of weather is expected across the entire area, especially areas east of US-23, where storms will come a little later in the day. Lower and middle 90s with plenty of humidity will be present. Wear that sunscreen, bring some water, and take breaks from being outside.

Later this afternoon, as mentioned earlier, showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into the overall area along a front. None of these are expected to be severe, but some could contain some gusty winds and downpours. Good idea to keep an eye to the sky.

After the front passes overnight tonight, things should calm down both temperature-wise and precipitation-wise; however, we are still expecting a few isolated sprinkles around the general forecast area.

Another front will look to come through Saturday night into Sunday morning, which should bring chances of showers during this time. The best chance of rain will be early Sunday morning, in the form of widespread showers come through. Shower chances continue over southern areas for Monday, before subsiding later in the day. Tuesday and Wednesday should be looking dry.

