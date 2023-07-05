Home destroyed by fire after fireworks thrown in trash can

A family's home was destroyed by fire in St. Albans, prompting the community to step in and help.
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A family is starting over after their home was destroyed by fire on Monterey Drive outside of St Albans.

St. Albans Fire Marshal Chris Collins said the call came in around 10:30 Tuesday night, and St. Albans responded with the Lakewood Volunteer Fire Department.

“You not only have a family that has completely lost their house,” Collins said, “during the dispatch, it was indicated that the people knew what caused it. It started in a trash can where they had discarded spent fireworks casings the evening before.”

Collins said he knew of the call.

“Ended up burning the trash can, which extended to the vehicle and ultimately extended to a house,” Collins said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family who lost everything in the fire.

Neighbors could be seen bringing bags of clothes and items for the family. No one was injured in the fire.

Collins said to dispose of fireworks by submerging them in a 5-gallon bucket for a few hours. Collins also said to keep a hose nearby when lighting fireworks.

