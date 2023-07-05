New traffic patterns set in Lawrence County

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Earlier on Wednesday, traffic along U.S. 52 changed in Ironton where the westbound on ramp and eastbound off ramp are now closed at the state Route 93 interchange.

With the completion of phase one, phase two begins and should remain in place until around October.

The eastbound off ramp is now closed, while the westbound on ramp from Route 93 South to U.S. 52 West is closed.

New traffic patterns in place in Lawrence County (ODOT)

Matt McGuire with the Ohio Department of Transportation said these changes are being made due to safety concerns.

“And it’s going to be constructing two roundabouts at the existing ramp ... on state Route 93 at the interchange at U.S. 52,″ McGuire said.

These new ramps are replacing existing roundabouts.

“This project was really driven by safety. We have had a high frequency of crashes on that corridor of 93 headed through the interchange,” McGuire said.

During phase one, one lane both ways was restricted on state Route 93, which should remain similar into phase two with some changes.

“Now there will probably be some shifting and moving around where traffic will be placed on areas where they have been constructing new pavement prior to this,” McGuire said.

Even though exits should be open again this fall, the road will need some finishing touches in the spring.

