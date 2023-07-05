‘One of the worst tragedies’: 6-year-old dies after being bitten by dog

A 6-year-old boy has died after suffering severe injuries from a dog bite, officials say.
A 6-year-old boy has died after suffering severe injuries from a dog bite, officials say.(photosbyjim via Canva)
By Bailey Striepling and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Florida authorities say a child has died after he was bitten by a dog.

WWSB reports that a 6-year-old boy suffered severe injuries from a dog bite that occurred Tuesday morning.

North Port police said the child was airlifted to a hospital with extensive traumatic injuries to his upper torso area but later died.

“Our hearts are broken for this young child and his family. As a father and pet owner, I know this is one of the worst tragedies you can imagine,” said North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison.

Sarasota County Animal Services says staff took a 3-year-old pit bull mix believed to be involved from the home. Police said they are not aware of any previous incidents involving the dog’s behavior.

“We ask that everyone take a few moments to pay respect and reflect on those you care for in your life,” Garrison said.

According to police, their investigation remains ongoing, and no one is immediately facing any charges.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car and train collide in Cabell County
3 sent to hospital after car and train collide
Emergency crews responds after a box truck overturns near Jefferson Road in South Charleston.
Box truck goes over hill, shuts down road
Sheetz offers $1.776 gas for July 4th in much of the region
Sheetz offers $1.776 gas for July 4th in much of the region
First responders are on the scene of an accident Tuesday just before the Institute exit on I-64.
Accident shuts down fast lane of I-64 in Kanawha County
A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
1 dead after alligator attack in South Carolina

Latest News

FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Norfolk Southern says other companies should share blame in fiery Ohio derailment
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, shows the logo for Meta's new app...
Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads
Family's home destroyed by fire in St. Albans
Home destroyed by fire after fireworks thrown in trash can
Drivers express concerns about safety on state Route 2 in Cabell County
Drivers express safety concerns about Route 2 in Cabell County, W.Va.
New traffic patterns in Lawrence County, Ohio
New traffic patterns set in Lawrence County