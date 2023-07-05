Putnam County Fair preparations underway

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Putnam County Fair is set to start on Friday, and preparations began this week to get ready for the big day.

In two days, a large grass field will be filled with carnival rides, vendors, food, a petting zoo, stage and more for the fair. It’s an event that everyone looks forward to in the area.

“This community don’t have anything this big, so this fair for some people is their vacation, so we try to keep it affordable. We try to make it fun for everybody and keep everybody safe,” said David Bailey, commercial vendor chairman for the Putnam County Fair.

A long line of food trucks already set up on the grass, getting their spots and setting up the trucks in preparation for the big day. 606 BBQ & Rock n Roll Pizzas was one of those trucks, and for them this fair means a lot because it was the first fair they had ever served at, according to Brandy Tackett at 606 BBQ & Rock n Roll Pizzas.

“It’s not just exposing people in your small communities that you would normally feed, you’re feeding people from potentially three or four states, so as a business that’s huge,” Tackett said.

For a small business like 606 BBQ & Rock n Roll Pizzas, the exposure and income help to stay open and continue doing events like the fair, Tackett said.

“For a lot of people, you need a little something extra, so this is nice because its something we enjoy doing, but it also gives us a little more of that added income,” Tackett said.

Tackett said that participating in the fair for the first time last year opened many doors and gave their business many opportunities to follow.

Tackett is excited for the fair to begin and to see everyone come and have a good time.

“We can’t wait because we were drawn to this little community, so it’ll be fun to be able to see people,” Tackett said.

Anyone interested in attending the Putnam County Fair can do so by paying a $10 entrance fee which covers all of the activities, food costs are separate. The fair begins at 6 p.m. Friday

After a lot of hard work in preparing for the fair, Bailey says he is eager for it to begin.

“I am pumped up,” he said. “If you can’t tell, I am pumped up, ready to go, ready to get this thing started.”

