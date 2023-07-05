Regatta City Coordinator talks plans for event’s future

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sternwheelers leaving port, crews cleaning up and the stage coming down signal the end of the 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta.

“I think it was better than we hoped for, we had a little bit of rain, but it didn’t stop the music and then stopped the crowd, and it didn’t stop the fun,” said Jane Bostic, Charleston’s City Coordinator for the Regatta.

Bostic said feedback from Regatta’s return last year helped build on the event’s success this year.

“It was really great, and we took little things and we made some changes, but it’s all in -- basically, in the logistics and the setup,” she said. “I think will be the same thing this year, we all have our little pick list that we go by, and we didn’t have any major issues. There are a lot of things that we were making improvements on just so it runs a little bit smoother logistic-wise in setting up and cleaning up and things like that.”

Bostic says the commission is already polling vendors and getting comments from visitors to plan for next year’s Regatta. She said balancing themes from the past with new favorites will keep the regatta successful for years to come.

“I am someone that holds regatta near and dear to my heart,” she said. “I went to a regatta many, many years ago and when I look at the crowds today, this is family fun,” she said. “I think we have a little bit of that, a whole lot of the mood that are bringing people out. This event affects the entire city, and we have people coming from out of state, all over, all of our surrounding states. And our restaurants and our business owners have shown that hospitality to the visitors. and that’s what’s great about Charleston -- everybody’s welcome, and they were made to feel welcome.”

The Regatta Commission expects all roads affected by the event open to local traffic by Thursday afternoon.

