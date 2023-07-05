Trooper shot when stranded motorist opens fire on him, authorities say

This incident is under investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).
By Freeman Stoddard, Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Authorities say a North Carolina trooper was shot while assisting a stranded motorist after the person he was helping took out a gun and fired at him.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said Trooper Jeffrey L. Dunlap with the State Highway Patrol was shot at about 7:35 p.m. Monday while assisting a stranded motorist on Interstate 26. The motorist took out a gun, fired and hit Dunlap in the chest, according to First Sgt. Christopher Knox.

Knox said a round was stopped by Dunlap’s ballistic vest, and he was able to return fire, hitting the suspect. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WHNS.

Trooper Jeffrey Dunlap is a 13-year veteran assigned to Buncombe County, North Carolina. He was...
Trooper Jeffrey Dunlap is a 13-year veteran assigned to Buncombe County, North Carolina. He was taken to a local hospital for observation and has since been released.(State Highway Patrol)

Dunlap is a 13-year veteran assigned to Buncombe County. He was taken to a local hospital for observation and has since been released.

The suspect was identified as 57-year-old Wesley Scott Taylor of Leicester.

In accordance with agency protocol, Knox said Dunlap has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car and train collide in Cabell County
3 sent to hospital after car and train collide
Sheetz offers $1.776 gas for July 4th in much of the region
Sheetz offers $1.776 gas for July 4th in much of the region
First responders are on the scene of an accident Tuesday just before the Institute exit on I-64.
Accident shuts down fast lane of I-64 in Kanawha County
At least one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed...
5 killed in small plane crash in South Carolina
Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter...
Man, 67, killed in dog attack while pet sitting for daughter

Latest News

Sharon Harris, 73, replaced the shingles on the roof of her Virginia home by herself. She says...
73-year-old repairs roof by herself after noticing leak
The victim died at the hospital.
Box truck goes over hill, shuts down road
The products under recall are various sizes of the dark chocolate creme and cinnamon brown...
Types of BelVita breakfast sandwich recalled due to undeclared peanut allergen
Police say a dark colored SUV drove through the neighborhood, stopped and then shot at the...
9 people shot and wounded in D.C., as violence continues to mar July Fourth
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, July 5th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast