11-year-old recovering after devastating baseball practice injury

Donnie Koval, 11, was seriously injured after being hit in the face at a baseball practice earlier this week. (Source: KKTV)
By Lauren Watson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A Colorado boy is in the hospital after suffering a serious injury while practicing baseball on Monday evening.

The Koval family told KKTV that their 11-year-old son named Donnie was hit in the face with a line drive while practicing with his brother.

They said Donnie suffered multiple facial fractures to his forehead and to his orbital sockets.

“Our beloved young athlete, Donnie Koval, suffered a devastating injury during practice that left him hospitalized,” Zeb Vargas wrote on a GoFundMe account set up on Donnie’s behalf.

Vargas started the fundraiser on Tuesday asking for donations to “help cover the mounting medical expenses” for the 11-year-old.

According to Donnie’s father, Branden Koval, his son needed immediate medical attention after suffering the injury, including specialized surgeries that have continued Wednesday.

“We are coming together to rally around Donnie and his family as they navigate this challenging time,” Vargas wrote.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car and train collide in Cabell County
3 sent to hospital after car and train collide
Emergency crews responds after a box truck overturns near Jefferson Road in South Charleston.
Box truck goes over hill, shuts down road
First responders on scene of an officer-involved shooting on Monday, July 3, in the 400 block...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified by Huntington Police
Sheetz offers $1.776 gas for July 4th in much of the region
Sheetz offers $1.776 gas for July 4th in much of the region
First responders are on the scene of an accident Tuesday just before the Institute exit on I-64.
Accident shuts down fast lane of I-64 in Kanawha County

Latest News

This image, contained in the indictment against former President Donald Trump, shows boxes of...
In Trump case, Justice Dept. unseals previously blacked-out portions from search warrant application
West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program expanded
West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program expanded
FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump posted what he said was Obama’s address, prosecutors say. An armed man was soon arrested there
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, shows the logo for Meta's new app...
Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads