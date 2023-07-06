Body found in Boone County, sheriff says

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man’s body was discovered by sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday, around 9 p.m.

The sheriff’s office reports deputies received a call of a body located in the Prenter area of Boone County.

It appears the body had been there for a few days, officials confirmed.

Further information has not been released.

